PRAGUE, March 6 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group expects investments to rise two- or three times what they were last year as it develops a new gaming platform, Chief Financial Officer Jaroslava Hirschova said.

Fortuna surprised markets on Thursday when it said it was putting its dividend under review because of the planned investments. Its shares slumped to an 18-month low of 100 crowns in Prague on Friday. They were down 6.9 percent by 105.20 crowns at 1101 GMT.

The company also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would drop 20-25 percent this year because of investments and the end of a handling fee in its Slovak markets.

Hirschova, speaking to analysts on conference call, said the company planned a "substantial increase" in investments from 3-4 million euros seen in the previous year. A recording of Thursday's conference call was posted on Fortuna's website.

"We are still having discussions but definitely at least two to three times more what was before, roughly," she said when asked about expected capital expenditure in 2015 and 2016.

She said Fortuna would finance investments this year from cash flow generation and had no plan to increase debt.

The company has said it would provide a dividend proposal and policy guidance ahead of its annual general meeting in May.

Fortuna's previous policy was to payout 70-100 percent of consolidated net profit. Analysts at J&T Banka said the payout could drop to 30 percent, giving a dividend yield of 2 percent.

"Our overall impression from the conference call is that with the new management, the company's strategy is changing. Fortuna will focus even more on expansion and revenue growth at the expense of dividends, in our opinion," J&T said.

"From the point of view of investors, it will no longer be a purely dividend stock as it is now."

Fortuna expects amounts staked to grow to 730 million euros in 2015 from 672.4 million in 2014 as online betting drives growth. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)