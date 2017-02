PRAGUE, April 10 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has proposed paying a 0.23 euro per share gross dividend, down from 0.30 euro a share the previous year, it said on Tuesday.

The proposed dividend represents a payout of 90 percent of 2011 net profit, close to the upper end of the company's policy of a 70-100 percent payout, it said.

Fortuna's annual general meeting will be held on May 25. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)