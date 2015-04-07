April 7 (Reuters) -

* Czech betting firm Fortuna says board decided to pay no dividend in 2015

* Previosuly company said it was considering lowering its dividend payout ratio from 70-100 pct

* Fortuna says dividend policy under review due to planned investments

* Fortuna says revised dividend policy to be announced after end of financial year 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jan Lopatka)