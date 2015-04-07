UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Czech betting firm Fortuna says board decided to pay no dividend in 2015
* Previosuly company said it was considering lowering its dividend payout ratio from 70-100 pct
* Fortuna says dividend policy under review due to planned investments
* Fortuna says revised dividend policy to be announced after end of financial year 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.