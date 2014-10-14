PRAGUE Oct 14 Fortuna Entertainment Group's Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek will leave his position at the end of the year, the Czech betting company said on Tuesday.

Veprek said in a company statement he had decided to leave after five years in the job. Fortuna said a new CFO would be named after a search.

The company's marketing director, Zdenek Lang, also decided to quit, Fortuna said.

In September, Fortuna named Per Widerstrom as its new chief executive, with a task to develop the company's online business.

