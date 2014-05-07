PRAGUE May 7 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 17 percent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter due to unfavourable sporting results in January.

EBITDA fell to 9.4 million euros ($13.10 million) from 11.3 million a year earlier and below the average estimate of 9.6 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Erica Billingham)