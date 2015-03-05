PRAGUE, March 5 Fortuna Entertainment Group expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop 20-25 percent year-on-year in 2015 due to investments and the end of a handling fee in Slovakia, the Czech betting firm said on Thursday.

Fortuna also said it was considering lowering its dividend payout ratio from the current range of 70-100 percent of consolidated net profit.

Shares fell by more than 9 percent in early trading in Prague, their steepest daily fall since June 2013. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)