(Adds net profit, outlook, CFO) (Adds detail, quotes)

PRAGUE Nov 2 Core profit at Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group FOREsp.PR fell sharply in the third quarter, mainly due to the costs of starting up a lottery business, it said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to 2.3 million euros, down 58.4 percent on a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 3.8 million.

Fortuna, which also operates on the Slovak, Polish and Hungarian markets, spent 3 million euros in the third quarter of a total of more than 5 million euro investment in the lottery unit, which it launched during the summer.

Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek told a news conference Fortuna would spend only around 1 million euros on developing the lotto unit in the fourth quarter, so the negative impact on the results should be smaller.

"The investment is divided in time ... we have spent more in this quarter, and in the next quarter the investment will be relatively smaller although it will still be moderately higher than what analysts expect," Veprek said.

Gross wins for the period rose 9.2 percent to 23.1 million euros, above the 22.1 million euros predicted by analysts.

Veprek also told the news conference net profit reached around 1.5 million euros against 1.8 million a year ago. The company did not report the exact net profit figure.

He said the company should be able meet market expectations for full-year earnings. "I hope we will meet market expectations, which is EBITDA at around 20 million euros and net profit at 14 (million euros)."

Last year the company reported net profit of 17.4 million euros and EBITDA of 25.1 million.

Fortuna shares dipped 2.2 percent by 1017 GMT, lagging the main PX index which fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)