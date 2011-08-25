* H1 net profit 8.6 mln euro vs 8.73 mln in Reuters poll

* Online betting drives higher bets

* Plans buy of Tipsport's Polish unit

* Shares dip 0.5 pct (Adds details, acquisition)

PRAGUE, Aug 25 Fortuna Entertainment Group FOREsp.PR posted a 19 percent rise in first-half net profit thanks to higher bets and lower costs, the Czech betting group said on Thursday.

Net profit reached 8.6 million euros ($12 million), just below the average estimate of 8.73 million in a Reuters poll.

The total amount of bets accepted grew 9 percent from a year ago to 209 million euros, roughly in line with expectations. Online betting was a main factor behind growth for the group, which is active in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

Gross win in the period was a touch below estimates at 47.9 million euros, up 5.5 percent from the previous year.

Fortuna also said on Thursday that it was in talks with Czech rival Tipsport about taking over its Polish subsidiary, which it said would boost market share by a third.

The planned acquisition could be finished in the fourth quarter if given regulatory approval.

Fortuna shares dipped 0.5 percent to 105 crowns by 0800 GMT, and trade flat since their October 2010 debut in Prague. Shares are down 30 percent from an all-time high at the end of May. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)