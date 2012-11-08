PRAGUE Nov 8 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 6.2 percent drop in nine-month core profit (EBITDA) due to higher gaming taxes and costs from a new lottery division, it said on Thursday.

Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped to 13.3 million euros in the period, below the average estimate of 13.83 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)