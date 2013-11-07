PRAGUE Nov 7 Fortuna Entertainment Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36.2 percent to 18.1 million euros ($24.5 million)in the first nine months of 2013, the Czech betting group said on Thursday.

"The main driver of our performance was expansion of internet and mobile sports betting, which has been growing rapidly this year," Chief Executive Radim Haluza said.

"We remain positive concerning our performance for the rest of 2013 and we believe that our targets for this year will be met." ($1 = 0.7392 euros)