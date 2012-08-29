UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Aug 29 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group reported a 34.9 percent drop in first-half net profit to 5.62 million euros, lagging forecast of 7.75 million in a Reuters poll.
The company said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell14.7 percent to 10.14 million, while the market had expected 11.69 million.
The company has been hit by higher tax as well as a loss of 3 million euros from its lottery business on the EBITDA level.
Gross winnings rose 15.2 percent to 55.1 million euros. Amounts staked rose by 9.6 percent to 229.1 million, above forecast of 225.21 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources