PRAGUE Nov 2 Core profits at Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group FOREsp.PR fell sharply in the third quarter, mainly due to the costs of starting up a lottery business, it said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped to 2.3 million euro in the period, down 58.4 percent on a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a result of 3.8 million euros.

Gross wins for the company were up 9.2 percent at 23.1 million euros, above the 22.1 million euros predicted by analysts. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)