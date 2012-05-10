PRAGUE May 10 Czech betting and lottery firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 0.3 percent year-on-year dip in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter to 8.4 million euros, beating market expectations.

Analysts had estimated a 6.93 million EBITDA, according to a Reuters poll.

Amounts staked were also down 0.3 percent, to 113.8 million euros, below estimates of 121.19 million. Gross winnings rose 15.9 percent to 30.7 million, above consensus estimate of 29.9 million.

The EBITDA result was burdened by a 1.2 million euro loss form the firm's lottery operations. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)