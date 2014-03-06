PRAGUE, March 6 Fortuna Entertainment Group sees amounts staked rising this year to 645 million euros from 567.2 million euros last year, the Czech betting and lottery company said in a presentation on Thursday.

Fortuna reported earlier that net profit had risen by 26.4 percent to 15.6 million euros in 2013, boosted by growth in online betting in its central European markets. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Robert Muller)