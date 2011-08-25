PRAGUE Aug 25 Czech betting firm Fortuna's FOREsp.PR earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) could rise up to 10 percent in 2011, not including a newly launched lottery business, Chief Executive Jiri Bunda said on Thursday.

"I would estimate that growth will be in the single percentage points... and I don't think growth will be bigger than 10 percent," he told Reuters.

Fortuna posted EBITDA of 25.1 million euros in 2010. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik, writing by Jason Hovet)