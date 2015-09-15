PRAGUE, Sept 15 Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has signed an agreement to license its brand to Bet Active Concept and Bet Zone in Romania, the company said on Tuesday.

Fortuna said the companies were part of Penta Investments, its majority shareholder.

"Licensing of our brand opens a door for a further cooperation in multi-channel sports betting and gaming services in Romania," Fortuna Chief Executive Per Widerstrom said in a statement.

Fortuna operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It reported in August that net profit fell 47 percent drop in the first half to 4.8 million euros, pulled lower by the lack of major international sport events such as a soccer World Cup or Olympics.

Shares in Fortuna rose 3.3 percent to 70.20 crowns in Prague on Tuesday, touching a more than one-week high.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Keith Weir)