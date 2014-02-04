UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Feb 4 The chief financial officer of Fortuna Entertainment Group sold 4,000 shares in the company, cutting his holding to zero, the Czech betting group said in a filing on Tuesday.
Fortuna said that CFO Michal Veprek had sold the shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 for between 129.50 crowns and 133 crowns for a total 526,500 crowns ($25,800).
Shares in Fortuna traded down 1.2 percent at 129 crowns on Tuesday, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall in the Prague index.
($1 = 20.3998 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources