Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO) said on Monday that third quarter silver production rose 42 percent, boosted by new output from the San Jose mine in Mexico.
Fortuna produced 673,137 ounces of silver in the quarter, while gold production more than doubled to 1,623 ounces. The company said it is on track to produce 2.4 million ounces of silver and 7,530 ounces of gold this year.
Output from San Jose, which started commercial production in September, is expected to rise over the next two years as the project is expanded.
Vancouver-based Fortuna said that it is also currently studying the possibility of expanding production at its flagship Caylloma mine in Peru. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.