BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
Oct 29 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net pforit up 48.7 percent y/y at 2.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/teh34v
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017