BRIEF-Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
Nov 21 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Shenyang city for 168.8 million yuan ($28 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyf84v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday:
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.