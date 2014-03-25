Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 25 China Fortune Land Co Ltd
* Says units win land auctions in Hebei province for a combined 1.35 billion yuan ($218.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gum87v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1888 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 12 The United Arab Emirates' Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) plans to issue convertible sukuk equivalent to 10 percent of the lender's capital, it said on Sunday.