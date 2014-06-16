BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces proposed class action lawsuit
* Home Capital Group discloses OSC notices to individuals and class action filing
June 16 China Fortune Land Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to issue up to 284.1 million shares at no lower than 21.12 yuan ($3.40) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bej22w
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results