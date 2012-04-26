* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs Wall Street view for $0.03

* Sales up 12 pct to $799 million, tops estimates

* Company raises full-year sales, profit outlook (Adds comments from CEO, details from segments, full-year outlook)

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, April 26 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and raised its outlook for the year as U.S. consumers spent more to repair and remodel their homes.

The company, which was spun out of the conglomerate Fortune Brands and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last fall, said its net income was $13 million, or 8 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $10.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a restructuring charge of 1 cent a share and a contingent acquisition consideration benefit of 1 cent a share, it earned 8 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimate of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose customers include Home Depot and Lowe's, said sales rose 12 percent to $799 million. Analysts, on average, had expected about $750.1 million.

The company said it benefited in the quarter from stronger-than-expected new housing construction and milder weather. Demand was particularly strong for plumbing, security and storage products. Its windows and doors business also did well in the quarter.

"Spending for home repairs and remodeling increased, although consumers are still cautious about big-ticket purchases, like cabinets," Chief Executive Chris Klein said on Thursday.

The company counts hedge fund manager William Ackman as one of its investors. Late last year, Ackman's firm Pershing Square raised its stake in the home goods maker.

Fortune now expects net sales in the year to rise at a high-single-digit rate versus its prior forecast for a mid-single digits increase. It expects full-year earnings of 77 cents a share to 87 cents a share, up from its prior forecast of 66 cents a share to 74 cents a share. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Jim Marshall)