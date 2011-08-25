BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods agrees to acquire egg production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms
* Announces definitive agreement to acquire Egg Production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms Inc
* Fortune Brands sets Oct. 3 as spin-off date
* To receive $500 mln cash dividend
NEW YORK Aug 25 Fortune Brands Inc FO.N on Thursday set Oct. 3 as the date for the spinoff of its home and security business.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon will operate as a liquor company renamed Beam as of Oct. 4.
Before the spinoff, Fortune Brands will receive a cash dividend of $500 million from the security business, it said.
Shareholders of record on Sept. 20 will receive one share of Fortune Brands Home & Security for each share of Fortune Brands. (Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Announces definitive agreement to acquire Egg Production assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms Inc
* Announced acquisition of Dextro Inc, and Fossil Group Inc's computer vision team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.