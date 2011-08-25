* Fortune Brands sets Oct. 3 as spin-off date

* To receive $500 mln cash dividend

NEW YORK Aug 25 Fortune Brands Inc FO.N on Thursday set Oct. 3 as the date for the spinoff of its home and security business.

The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon will operate as a liquor company renamed Beam as of Oct. 4.

Before the spinoff, Fortune Brands will receive a cash dividend of $500 million from the security business, it said.

Shareholders of record on Sept. 20 will receive one share of Fortune Brands Home & Security for each share of Fortune Brands. (Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Robert MacMillan)