* Would be triggered by new stake of 15 pct or more

* Company also begins equity roadshow on Tuesday

* Fortune Brands shares down 1.7 pct in morning trade

NEW YORK, Sept 6 Fortune Brands Inc's FO.N home and security unit adopted a poison pill on Tuesday to protect shareholders from any hostile takeover in advance of its spin-off early next month.

The poison pill would be triggered if any person or group buys a stake of 15 percent or more of the company's shares, resulting in the dilution of that shareholder's stake.

The maker of Moen faucets and Simonton windows, which is expected to begin trading independently on October 4, also began its road show on Tuesday to attract potential investors and analysts.

Shares of Fortune Brands, which also makes Jim Beam whiskey, were down 91 cents, or 1.7 percent at $53.93 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Derek Caney)