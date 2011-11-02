* Adj. EPS $0.19 vs Wall Street estimate $0.23

Nov 2 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS.N), the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, reported a decline in third-quarter net income on higher raw material and transportation costs, and weak demand for windows.

The company was recently spun out of the conglomerate Fortune Brands Inc. It started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct.4.

Net income fell to $20.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $27.4 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 19 cents a share, missing the analysts' average estimate of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The third quarter home products market was weaker than earlier estimates, and that impacted the big-ticket, discretionary products in our cabinetry and window & door segments," Chief Executive Officer Christopher Klein said on Wednesday.

The company said net sales rose 4 percent to $848 million. Demand was strong for plumbing products and kitchen & bath cabinetry, while sales of windows fell.

Last month, hedge fund manager William Ackman forecast strong growth for the newly formed company, especially if the housing market picked up again. [ID:nN1E79H1I6]

The company, which counts retailers such as Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos (LOW.N) as its customers, said it expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise by low single digits from the year-ago period. It expects sales to rise in all segments, except windows and doors. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)