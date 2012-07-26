(Adds comments from CEO interview, full-year outlook)

By Dhanya Skariachan

July 26 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc , the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street's expectations on Thursday as U.S. shoppers spent less than expected on home repairs and remodeling.

The company, which counts chains such as Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Companies Inc's as its customers, said second-quarter sales rose 5 percent to $935 million. That was below analysts' average estimate of $957 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shoppers are still spending on affordable items such as faucets, but staying away from expensive items such as cabinets in the weak economy, CEO Chris Klein said in an interview.

"It is more of maybe some discretion that consumers are showing and just waiting to see that the economic indicators are not getting any worse," Klein told Reuters.

The company, which was spun off from conglomerate Fortune Brands Inc and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last fall, posted a quarterly profit that met expectations and backed its sales and profit outlook for the year.

Net income rose to $47.9 million, or 29 cents a share, from $44.1 million, or 28 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding charges and gains, profit was 29 cents a share, in line with analyst expectations.

For the year, the company still sees earnings of 77 cents a share to 87 cents a share, excluding items. On a comparable basis, it earned 60 cents a share last year. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Leslie Adler and Andre Grenon)