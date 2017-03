CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stabilizes with oil after hitting near 2-month low

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3398, or 74.64 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since Jan. 4 at C$1.3422 * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve TORONTO, March 3 The Canadian dollar stabilized on Friday after hitting a nearly two-month low against its U.S. counterpart, helped by a recovery in oil prices, while the greenback pared some recent gains ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen Yellen is expected to reinforce expectations that