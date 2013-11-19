Nov 19 Forum Energy Technologies Inc : * Announces $100 million offering of additional 6.250% senior notes due 2021 * Says intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to reduce borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility * Additional notes will have identical terms,will be part of same series as co's $300 million principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2021 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage