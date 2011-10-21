(Follows alerts)

Oct 21 Forum Energy Technologies Inc, an oilfield products company, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to increase the size of its initial public offering to $345 million and to add underwriters.

In September, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million in its IPO.

In Friday's filing, Forum Energy added BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities to its list of underwriters.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)