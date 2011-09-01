* J.P.Morgan to underwrite IPO
* Plans to list shares on NYSE under the symbol 'FET'
(Follows Alerts)
Sept 1 Oilfield products company Forum Energy
Technologies Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $300
million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Thursday, the company said J.P. Morgan will underwrite the
offering.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to
repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit
facility.
Forum Energy, which earlier operated as a public company on
the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'FOT', said
it will apply to list its shares on the same exchange under the
symbol 'FET'.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)