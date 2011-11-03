PRAGUE Nov 3 Net profit at Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group FOREsp.PR reached 1.5 million euros in the third quarter against 1.8 million a year ago, Chief Financial Officer Michal Veprek said on Thursday.

He also said Fortuna was targeting 400 million euros in amounts staked for all of 2011, up from 301.7 million for the first nine months of the year and above 384.2 million last year. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik and Jan Korselt Writing by Jana Mlcochova)