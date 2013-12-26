BRIEF-Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
Dec 26 Vale SA , the world's No. 1 iron ore producer, sold a 44.25 percent stake in purified phosphoric acid producer Fosbrasil SA to Israel Chemicals Ltd for $52 million, according to a securities filing published on Thursday.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, according to the filing dated Dec. 20.
Fosbrasil is based in the town of Cajati in Brazil's São Paulo industrial state, and produces phosphates. Phosphoric acid is used as a food additive, dispersing agent and as fertilizer feedstock.
Efforts to contact Israel Chemicals Ltd were unsuccessful.
The deal comes as Vale focuses on developing its mining assets in Brazil and sheds non-core assets like phosphates, logistics and energy.
* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc. "will happen," despite a lawsuit filed by Avianca's No.2 shareholder this week.
* Air Liquide enters into exclusive negotiations with Lincoln Electric to sell its Air Liquide welding subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: