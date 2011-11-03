* Headline EPS at 341.9 cents vs 272.3 cents

* To enter Nigeria, Mozambique

* Sales up 18.5 pct (Adds details, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 3 - South Africa's second-biggest clothing retailer Foschini reported a 26 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday, as wage increases and decade-low interest rates help lift consumer spending in Africa's top economy.

Foschini, which operates 14 different retailers serving the middle-to-upper income markets, said on Thursday headline earnings per share totalled 341.9 cents in the six months to end-September compared with 272.3 a year earlier.

Retailers have been squeezed in recent years as consumers battle high personal debt and unemployment, but historic-low borrowing costs and higher-than-inflation wage increases have helped them mount a recovery.

Foschini, which competes with Mr Price and Truworths , said sales increased 18.5 percent to 9.9 billion rand ($113 million).

The company, which already operates 70 stores in several other African countries including Namibia, Botswana and Zambia, said it would open 57 more in countries it already operates in, as well as new markets such as Mozambique and Nigeria.

Shares in the company, which are up about 11 percent so far this year, rose 1.29 percent to 102.30 rand by 1228 GMT, outpacing a flat JSE All-share index . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)