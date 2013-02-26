UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Foschini Group Ltd : * Says company approved a specific repurchase of 12 000 000 ordinary shares
from its subsidiary Foschini Stores * Says repurchase at a purchase price of R119.39 per share * Says total consideration of R1 432 680 000 will be discharged by way of inter
company loans
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources