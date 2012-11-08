JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 Foschini Group Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share up 17,1% to 400,5 cents * Says H1 diluted headline earnings per share up 18,8% to 396,1 cents * Says interim dividend increased by 24,2% to 236,0 cents per share * Says H1 retail turnover up 12,6% to R6,1 billion * Says confident that it can again deliver a satisfactory result for the full