JOHANNESBURG May 30 Foschini Group Ltd : * Results for the year ended 31 March 2013 * Headline earnings per share up 11,2% to 858,6 cents * Total dividend for the year increased by 11,2% to 506,0 cents * Says retail turnover up 10,9% to R12,9 billion * Diluted headline EPS 851,3 cents versus 766,1 cents * Anticipate opening in excess of 150 new stores in the year ahead