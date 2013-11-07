JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 Foschini Group Ltd : * Retail turnover up 9,0% to R6,7 billion * Diluted headline earnings per share up 3,8% to 411,2 cents * Interim dividend increased by 3,0% to 243,0 cents per share * Expects to have around 300 stores outside South Africa by 2018, from 116 now * To open a further 92 stores in the second half.