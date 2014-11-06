Nov 6 Foschini Group Ltd

* H1 retail turnover up 9.7 pct to 7.3 billion rand

* H1 headline eps from continuing operations up 8.0 pct to 403.3 cents

* H1 interim dividend increased by 8.2 pct to 263.0 cents per share

* H1 total headline eps up 3.3 pct to 426.5 cents

* Expect to continue to benefit from strong cash sales growth in second half

* Trading conditions in credit side of business likely to remain challenging until current level of consumer debt normalises