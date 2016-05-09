Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 FOSHAN NATIONSTAR OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD:
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jntAR
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order