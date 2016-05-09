May 9 FOSHAN NATIONSTAR OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD:

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jntAR

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)