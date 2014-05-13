May 13 Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Group Inc reported an 8 percent fall in quarterly profit, as operating costs shot up.

Fossil shares fell 8 percent in extended trading.

Operating expense rose to $338.5 million in the first quarter ended April 5 from $284.2 million a year earlier.

Net income fell to $66.3 million, or $1.22 per share, from $72.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year ago.

Worldwide net sales increased 14 percent to $776.5 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)