BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs est $0.76
* Q2 rev $556.7 mln vs est $537.3 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS $1.00-$1.03 vs est $1.23
* Sees FY11 EPS $4.44-$4.50 vs est $4.61 (Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Fossil Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates on increased sales of its watches and leather products, but the watchmaker forecast a third-quarter profit below expectations.
Second-quarter earnings fell to $51.4 million, or 80 cents a share, from $54.5 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors and Armani, said revenue rose 35 percent to $556.7 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 76 cents a share on revenue of $537.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares, closed at $93.89 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Pioneering Technology Corp says unaware of any material change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility