Nov 8 Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc
said a stronger dollar will eat into its earnings for
the current quarter, taking the gloss off a better-than-expected
quarterly profit driven by higher sales in Asia and Europe.
The company's shares, which have shed more than a quarter of
their value since touching their life-high in July, were down
nearly 7 percent at $90.70 in pre-market trading on Tuesday
morning. They closed at $97.20 on Monday on Nasdaq.
Fossil, which sells watches, leather goods, sunglasses and
apparel, has warned of pressure on its margins this year as it
faces higher costs of raw materials such as steel and aluminium.
Most retailers are raising prices to counter rising labor
and material costs but some are finding it hard to convince
recession-wary shoppers to shell out more on their purchases.
Rival watchmaker Movado Group Inc has been
offering new products and increasing marketing spending to
attract customers.
Fossil's gross margins for the third quarter fell
to 55.9 percent from 57.0 percent last year.
The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as
Michael Kors and Armani, said a stronger dollar will diminish
the value its fourth-quarter international sales.
The company cut its earnings outlook for the period to
$1.75-$1.78 a share from $1.78-$1.82 a share. Analysts had
expected $1.78 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
International sales bring in about half of total sales in
Fossil's wholesale segment. The wholesale business
accounts for nearly 80 percent of the company's total sales.
The company, which has not missed analysts' profit
estimates for more than three years, posted third-quarter net
income of $69.6 million, or $1.09 a share, topping analysts'
forecast for $1.03 a share.
Revenue rose 22.7 percent to $642.9 million, edging past
market expectations of $642.2 million.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)