Nov 11 Fashion accessories retailer Fossil Group
Inc reported better-than-expected sales and profit for
the third quarter due to strong demand for its watches and
jewelry, sending its shares up 18.5 percent in extended trading.
The company, which sells watches under brands such as Fossil
and Skagen, also said it has authorized a $1 billion share
repurchase program, which will end in December 2018.
The Texas-based retailer said jewelry sales rose 23 percent
in the quarter.
The company has been reaping the benefits of a revamp of its
jewelry line to the "affordable luxury" image that it has
managed to achieve for its watches and handbags.
Watch sales rose 12.4 percent to $696.3 million in the third
quarter ended Oct. 4, contributing more than three-quarters of
the total revenue.
Fossil narrowed the forecast range for its 2014 profit.
The company said it now expects to earn $7.00-$7.30 per
share in 2014, in line with analysts' expectations of $7.15 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had earlier forecast $6.95-$7.35 per share.
The retailer said it expects current-quarter earnings of
$2.91-$3.21 per share and sales growth of 3-6 percent.
Net income rose 15.6 percent to $103.7 million, or $1.96 per
share, in the third quarter, while revenue rose 10 percent to
$894.5 million.
Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.82 per
share on revenue of $878.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $103.75 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
