BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Aug 7 Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on improved sales in its wholesale business.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, from $51.4 million, or 80 cents per share, last year.
The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs, said revenue rose 14.3 percent to $636.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected Fossil to earn 78 cents per share, on revenue of $634.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares closed at $69.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.