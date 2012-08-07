Aug 7 Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on improved sales in its wholesale business.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, from $51.4 million, or 80 cents per share, last year.

The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs, said revenue rose 14.3 percent to $636.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected Fossil to earn 78 cents per share, on revenue of $634.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares closed at $69.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)