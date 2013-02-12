Feb 12 Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit on improved sales across categories, especially in its direct-to-consumer business.

Fourth-quarter earnings rose to $151.1 million, or $2.51 per share, from $117.9 million, or $1.87 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Fossil earned $2.27 per share.

The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs, said revenue rose 14 percent in the fourth quarter to $947.7 million.

Richardson, Texas-based Fossil's shares closed at $107.46 on Monday on the Nasdaq.