Jan 10 Fashion accessories maker Fossil
Inc said it will buy privately held Skagen Designs Ltd
for about $236.8 million in a cash and stock deal to add the
maker of designer watches, jewelry, sunglasses and clocks to its
portfolio.
Fossil will pay Reno, Nevada-based Skagen Designs about $225
million in cash and 150,000 of its shares.
In addition, Skagen could receive up to 100,000 additional
Fossil shares if the net sales of its branded products exceed
certain targets, Fossil said in a statement.
The acquisition is expected to close by February 2012.
Skagen products are sold in 75 global markets and in
company-owned retail stores in Denmark, Germany, United Kingdom
and Hong Kong.
Shares of Richardson, Texas-based Fossil closed at $78.98 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.
