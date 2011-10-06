(Repeats RLPC story from Oct 6 to additional subscribers)

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (RLPC) - Australia's largest brewer Foster's Group Ltd -- subject to a A$9.9bn friendly takeover bid by SABMiller -- has launched a A$600m deal split evenly in five- and six-year tranches, a banking source said, setting a new benchmark for corporate loan tenors which until now have seen shorter-dated facilities.

Foster's, rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch, is offering loan margins of 170bp over BBSY for the five-year tranche and 190bp over BBSY for the six-year.

The top level participation of over A$100m pays a 45bp fee for the five-year and 55bp for the six-year.

The deal, structured as a revolving credit, is led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank.

In June, Foster's completed a A$300m three-year refinancing led by CBA. That loan paid a margin of 150bp over BBSY and attracted lenders such as Westpac Banking Corp, NAB, ANZ, BNP Paribas, Rabo International, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bank of Nova Scotia Asia, LPC data shows.

FBG Treasury (Australia) Ltd Facility type: (A,B) Revolving credit Amount: A$600m:

(A) A$300m

(B) A$300m Maturity: (A) 5 years

(B) 6 years Margins: (A) 170bp over BBSY

(B) 190bp over BBSY Repayment: Bullet Fee: 45bp (A) and 55bp (B) for over A$100m Mandated lead arrangers: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

National Australia Bank Status: In market (Reporting by Sharon Klyne)