SYDNEY, Oct 6 (RLPC) - Australia's largest brewer Foster's
Group Ltd -- subject to a A$9.9bn friendly takeover bid by
SABMiller -- has launched a A$600m deal split evenly in five-
and six-year tranches, a banking source said, setting a new
benchmark for corporate loan tenors which until now have seen
shorter-dated facilities.
Foster's, rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch, is
offering loan margins of 170bp over BBSY for the five-year
tranche and 190bp over BBSY for the six-year.
The top level participation of over A$100m pays a 45bp fee
for the five-year and 55bp for the six-year.
The deal, structured as a revolving credit, is led by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank.
In June, Foster's completed a A$300m three-year refinancing
led by CBA. That loan paid a margin of 150bp over BBSY and
attracted lenders such as Westpac Banking Corp, NAB, ANZ, BNP
Paribas, Rabo International, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bank of Nova Scotia
Asia, LPC data shows.
FBG Treasury (Australia) Ltd
Facility type: (A,B) Revolving credit
Amount: A$600m:
(A) A$300m
(B) A$300m
Maturity: (A) 5 years
(B) 6 years
Margins: (A) 170bp over BBSY
(B) 190bp over BBSY
Repayment: Bullet
Fee: 45bp (A) and 55bp (B) for over A$100m
Mandated lead arrangers: Commonwealth Bank of Australia
National Australia Bank
Status: In market
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne)