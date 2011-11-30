* Proxy votes show 99 pct in favour of takeover
* Chairman says deal offers certainty
(Adds proxy vote details)
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Shareholders in Foster's
Group Ltd overwhelmingly backed SABMiller's
A$11.5 billion ($11.8 billion) deal to acquire the Australian
brewer in a vote on Thursday, clearing the last hurdle for the
takeover.
Proxy votes supporting the takeover came to 99 percent,
Foster's said. Full details of all votes would be announced at
around 0100 GMT.
"There is overwhelming support for the sale," Foster's
Chairman David Crawford told shareholders at a meeting on
Thursday.
"It is clear that the scheme resolution will be passed," he
said, adding that it offered "certain cash proceeds in an
uncertain global economic environment."
The takeover, which required approval of 75 percent of
votes, had wide support from institutional investors.
In September, Foster's agreed to accept a sweetened offer
after an acrimonious three-month battle by SABMiller to win over
management. The A$5.40-per-share offer was an increase from an
initial A$4.90-per-share approach.
Shareholders in Foster's, maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton
Draught and Pure Blonde, will also receive a final dividend of
13.25 cents under the deal..
"You are being provided with certainty as to the dollars you
are receiving as opposed to the uncertainty of continuing to
trade in these uncertain times," Crawford said.
SABMiller's biggest ever takeover deal puts it at
the head of the Australian beer market with a near-50 percent
share.
But traditional brewers are under increasing competition from
smaller craft brewers in a local alcohol market expected to be
worth around A$30 billion by 2016.
Foster's has been struggling with declining volumes as
demand for traditional beers falls, and its market share has
fallen from 55 percent.
Foster's split its wine business in May, paving the way for
a sale of the beer business that boasts one of the industry's
highest profit margins.
"Foster's has lost a lot of market share in beer, we embarked
on a disastrous foray into wine at the wrong time with the wrong
exchange rate with the wrong prices. That is the reason Foster's
is being sold today for A$5.40 a share plus the dividend, and
not A$6 to A$7 a share," said voter Geoff Reed to applause from
other shareholders on Thursday.
Foster's last traded at A$5.37.
The Fosters deal is part of SABMiller's strategy of creating
a global spread of businesses to add to operations in the
emerging markets of Africa, Latin America, Asia and Eastern
Europe, but also in the United States.
The London-based brewer of Peroni, Miller Lite and Grolsch
launched its initial bid for Foster's at A$4.90 a share, on June
21 and then went hostile by taking the offer direct to
shareholders at the same price on Aug 17, but Foster's rejected
both as being too low..
($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)