Dec 1 Shareholders in Australia's Foster's
Group Ltd have voted overwhelmingly in support of
SABMiller's A$11.5 billion ($11.8 billion) deal to
acquire the brewer in a vote on Thursday.
"There is overwhelming support," Foster's Chairman David
Crawford told shareholders at a meeting on Thursday.
The takeover, which required approval of 75 percent of
votes, had wide support from institutional investors.
Last month, Foster's executives were forced to defend the
takeover before around 200 shareholders, saying the deal offered
the certainty of cash in a volatile global environment.
In September, Foster's agreed to accept a sweetened offer
after an acrimonious three-month battle by SABMiller to win over
management. The A$5.40-per-share offer was an increase from an
initial A$4.90-per-share approach.
Foster's, maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure
Blonde, will also pay a final dividend of 13.25 cents under the
deal..
($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars)
