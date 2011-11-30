Dec 1 Shareholders in Australia's Foster's Group Ltd have voted overwhelmingly in support of SABMiller's A$11.5 billion ($11.8 billion) deal to acquire the brewer in a vote on Thursday.

"There is overwhelming support," Foster's Chairman David Crawford told shareholders at a meeting on Thursday.

The takeover, which required approval of 75 percent of votes, had wide support from institutional investors.

Last month, Foster's executives were forced to defend the takeover before around 200 shareholders, saying the deal offered the certainty of cash in a volatile global environment.

In September, Foster's agreed to accept a sweetened offer after an acrimonious three-month battle by SABMiller to win over management. The A$5.40-per-share offer was an increase from an initial A$4.90-per-share approach.

Foster's, maker of Victoria Bitter, Carlton Draught and Pure Blonde, will also pay a final dividend of 13.25 cents under the deal.. ($1 = 0.9734 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)